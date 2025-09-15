Monday, September 15, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Cabinet reshuffle: Swearing-in at 5pm on Tuesday

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Sept 15: The much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle of the Conrad K. Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government will take place on Tuesday, with the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm.

Sources said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Governor C.H. Vijayashankar on Monday evening around 4 pm and submitted the list of legislators who will be inducted into the Cabinet. The reshuffle is expected to affect at least eight sitting ministers.

According to reports, four ministers from the National People’s Party (NPP) have been dropped—Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon.

Their likely replacements are Jirang MLA Sostheness Sohtun (replacing Ampareen), Resubelpara MLA Timothy Shira (replacing Rakkam), Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Passah (replacing Comingone), and Dalu MLA Brening A. Sangma (replacing Mondal).
From the United Democratic Party (UDP), Cabinet Ministers Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla will step down, making way for party president and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh, and Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui. The decision was taken during a UDP meeting on Monday morning.
In the BJP, senior leader AL Hek will be replaced by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai. The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) minister Shakliar Warjri is also set to be replaced by Mawshynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar.
Both the BJP and HSPDP currently have two MLAs each in the Assembly.
Interestingly, despite the reshuffle being scheduled for Tuesday, BJP state president Rikman G. Momin said he had not yet received any official communication from the Chief Minister.

