Monday, September 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Pakistan is BJP’s partner: Tejashwi on Asia Cup match

By: Agencies

Patna, Sep 14: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP over the Asia Cup match in Dubai, calling it a “partner of Pakistan”.
Yadav made the comment when journalists asked him about the calls for the boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.
“This is a question that should be posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had famously bragged about vermilion flowing in his veins,” he said. “Pakistan is a partner of the BJP, which likes to start a military conflict and put off a water treaty, only to announce a ceasefire later. Now, it has agreed to a cricket match, all as per its own convenience.” (PTI)

Previous article
AAP workers hold protest in Delhi
Next article
Pahalgam victim’s daughter calls for boycott of India-Pak tie
