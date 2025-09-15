Right-wing group stages protest in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 14: Members of a right-wing group on Sunday staged a protest against the upcoming T20 international between India and Pakistan in Dubai by smashing a television set at the Commissioner Chowk here.

Sachin Sirohi, an office-bearer of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan who led the protest, said, “Playing cricket with Pakistan is an insult to Indian martyrs. Pakistani terrorists are killing our people after asking their religion, but we are playing cricket over their blood. This is not patriotism but an insult to our martyrs.”

During the demonstration, members of the group raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded the Centre to sever all sporting ties with Pakistan. (PTI)