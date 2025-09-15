Monday, September 15, 2025
Sarbananda Sonowal recalls how PM Modi’s suggestion led to tree plantation drive in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 15: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has recalled how a simple suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in 2016 led to one of the biggest plantation drives in Assam, which turned tree planting into a people’s movement across the state.

Minister Sonowal said the incident took place in Guwahati after he had completed his first year as Chief Minister. A massive public rally had been organised to mark the occasion, with thousands of people gathering to hear the Prime Minister.

“The atmosphere was electric. The energy of the crowd was overwhelming, and I was seated right beside Modi ji on the stage,” Sonowal remembered. As one of the speakers was addressing the gathering, PM Modi’s attention, Sonowal said, shifted to something beyond the crowd.

Pointing to a tree visible in the distance, PM Modi softly asked him, “Which tree is that?” Sonowal identified it as the ‘Krishna Chura’, a tree known for its striking, fiery red blossoms, and explained that it grew widely across Assam. “It was at that moment that his visionary instinct came alive,” Sonowal said.

“He immediately suggested that we should plant more Krishna Chura trees across the state. He told me — imagine Assam in full bloom, people from all over the world will come to witness its beauty. It will not only strengthen your identity but also boost tourism,” Sonowal recalled.

Inspired by the suggestion, the then Chief Minister launched an ambitious plantation campaign with a target of planting 10 crore trees. “During my tenure itself, we managed to plant 9.5 crore trees. What began as the Prime Minister’s idea soon turned into a people’s movement,” Sonowal said.

According to him, tree plantation gradually became a cultural practice in Assam. People began planting saplings on birthdays, during festivals, and on special occasions, giving a unique social dimension to the campaign. “For me, this was one of the most memorable moments of my life,” Sonowal reflected.

“It showed how Narendra Modi ji’s keen eye could turn a simple observation into a vision, and how that vision could inspire a mass movement. It gave Assam not just greenery, but also a renewed sense of identity.”

IANS

