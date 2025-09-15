Sena (UBT) stages protests against India-Pak match

Mumbai, Sep 14: The Shiv Sena (UBT) members on Sunday raised slogans and even destroyed a television set as part of their protests in different parts of the country against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled in Dubai.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai, in what will be the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian government has allowed the national team to play against Pakistan at multi-national events like the World Cup and Asia Cup but has barred any bilateral engagement across sports.

On Saturday, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai is an insult to national sentiments. The former state chief minister had also appealed to people not to watch the match and said his party’s women workers will collect sindoor (vermilion) and send it to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Following his opposition to the match, the Sena (UBT) on Sunday organised ‘Majha Kunku Majha Desh’ campaign in Mumbai.

“We will send these items (sindoor and other items used by a married woman) through official means, through post, not only from Mumbai, but from across Maharashtra to the PM’s Office,” Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told reporters.

“We will tell the prime minister that those who were responsible for the death of the husbands of our sisters (a reference to the Pahalgam attack) should be caught,” she said.

Referring to the players, Aaditya Thackeray said those today on the field must realise that they are playing against a country from where terrorists came and massacred innocent people.

Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) member Milind Narvekar claimed the decision to hold the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup was taken by keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the dark.

Protest in Madhya Pradesh

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Sunday demonstrated against the Central government over the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match and accused the BJP of being insensitive towards the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

They burned an effigy in front of the BJP’s Sidhi district office by raising slogans against the International Cricket Council.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s MP vice president Vivek Pandey accused the government of embracing Pakistan despite a strong sentiment against that country after terrorists killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam on April 22, which led to the launch of Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructure.

“The government claims it is taking a major action against Pakistan, whereas on the other hand, you are embracing them. At a time when ‘pind daan’ rites (of terror victims) are taking place during amavasya, what must the bereaved families be going through? (when India is playing a cricket match against Pakistan).

“How will you justify the double standards? he asked.

Pandey referred to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement opposing the cricket tie between the two countries.

