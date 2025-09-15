Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of the North East is gearing up to host the 36th All India Postal Football Tournament 2025-26, scheduled from September 15 to 20. The week-long competition, organised by the North East Postal Circle, will see some of the finest footballers from the Department of Posts battle it out for top honours.

Ten postal circles from across the country will take part in the event, including North East, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Matches will be spread across four prominent venues in the city — Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Ground, Polo; Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ground, NEHU Campus; Assam Rifles Ground, Happy Valley; and Mawshbuit Ground.

The tournament will kick off on September 15 at 9:30 AM with an inaugural ceremony at the SSA Ground, Polo. Sanjiv Ranjan (IPoS), Chief Postmaster General, North East Circle, and President of the North East Postal Sports Board, will grace the occasion as chief guest. A special commemorative cover will also be released to mark the occasion, serving as a philatelic tribute to the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship within the postal fraternity.

Beyond the competition, the national-level tournament aims to promote teamwork, discipline, and unity while underlining the Department of Posts’ commitment to encouraging sporting talent and youth participation across the country.

The grand finale and closing ceremony, scheduled for September 20, is expected to provide a fitting conclusion to six days of footballing action, blending passion, discipline and sporting excellence.