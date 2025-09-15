Monday, September 15, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Shillong to host 36th All India Postal Football Tournament

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 14: The football capital of the North East is gearing up to host the 36th All India Postal Football Tournament 2025-26, scheduled from September 15 to 20. The week-long competition, organised by the North East Postal Circle, will see some of the finest footballers from the Department of Posts battle it out for top honours.
Ten postal circles from across the country will take part in the event, including North East, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Matches will be spread across four prominent venues in the city — Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Ground, Polo; Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ground, NEHU Campus; Assam Rifles Ground, Happy Valley; and Mawshbuit Ground.
The tournament will kick off on September 15 at 9:30 AM with an inaugural ceremony at the SSA Ground, Polo. Sanjiv Ranjan (IPoS), Chief Postmaster General, North East Circle, and President of the North East Postal Sports Board, will grace the occasion as chief guest. A special commemorative cover will also be released to mark the occasion, serving as a philatelic tribute to the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship within the postal fraternity.
Beyond the competition, the national-level tournament aims to promote teamwork, discipline, and unity while underlining the Department of Posts’ commitment to encouraging sporting talent and youth participation across the country.
The grand finale and closing ceremony, scheduled for September 20, is expected to provide a fitting conclusion to six days of footballing action, blending passion, discipline and sporting excellence.

Previous article
City, Spurs shine as Chelsea and Burnley falter late
Next article
Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Abhishek, Tilak to join India A ranks for one-dayers vs Australia A

SPORTS

Central Zone need 65 to win title

Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65 runs to lift the crown in the 2025/26 Duleep...
SPORTS

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize Tournament 2025 concluded with exciting...
SPORTS

City, Spurs shine as Chelsea and Burnley falter late

PREMIER LEAGUE London, Sep 14: A dramatic day of Premier League action saw Manchester City dominate another derby, Tottenham...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Abhishek, Tilak to join India A ranks for one-dayers vs Australia A

SPORTS 0

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...
Load more

Popular news

Abhishek, Tilak to join India A ranks for one-dayers vs Australia A

SPORTS 0

Central Zone need 65 to win title

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Bengaluru, Sep 14: Central Zone need just 65...

Mukhim, Arti shine in Meghalaya Open TT

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 14: The 4th Meghalaya Open...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge