Assam CM assures strict legal action against arrested ACS officer

GUWAHATI, Sept. 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said strict legal proceedings would be initiated against Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Borah, who was arrested on Monday by the chief minister’s special vigilance cell in a disproportionate assets case.

“Our investigation has revealed that she possesses property nearly 400 times more than her actual income. Therefore, we have decided to not only suspend her, but also to initiate strict legal proceedings against her,” the chief minister informed mediapersons.

Sarma said that the ACS officer had illegally transferred lands belonging to Barpeta Satra. “As a consequence, we ordered her transfer from Barpeta, along with an investigation by the CM’s Vigilance. She had been on our radar for some time,” he informed.

“Last night, she was spotted at a resort called Namsai and we tracked her movement from there. When she returned home, we conducted a search of her residence and arrested her. We recovered Rs 92 lakh in cash and a large quantity of gold jewellery. Additionally, we found two lockers, which will be opened and examined today,’ Sarma said.

Asked whether there were more people involved, the chief minister said that some lat mandals were also involved and they have been summoned for questioning.

“Unfortunately, such scams surface in Assam from time to time. Therefore, our people must remain vigilant, and if any officer makes an illegal demand for money, it should be reported immediately to the CM’s Vigilance of the Vigilance and Economic Offences department,” he said.