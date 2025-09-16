Badminton brilliance, table tennis triumphs light up Shillong

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 15: Shillong was abuzz with sporting excitement over the past week as two marquee events — the local badminton tournament and the 4th Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize Tournament 2025 — unfolded in front of passionate fans, delivering nail-biting contests, surprise upsets, and memorable triumphs.

The badminton tournament set the tone with high-octane clashes across singles and doubles categories. In the men’s singles final, Abhil Sahia pushed Eslan Chaly to the limit in a pulsating five-setter before Chaly prevailed 3-2 in a contest that showcased remarkable grit from both players.

The women’s draw produced its own drama, with Asita Ray stunning Tarsee Dg in straight sets, while Gargi Saikia displayed composure to defeat Devika Barman earlier in the competition.

The doubles section added to the spectacle. Ayan Agi and Paramani Doley combined brilliantly to outclass veterans Kaushik Phukan and Sianta Haal in another five-set thriller. In mixed doubles, the duo of Santala and Cubiset Satun kept their nerve to edge past Bibeck and Samdep 3-2, clinching the crown in a tense finish.

Elsewhere, Suraj Dey impressed with victory over Sug Shandilya, while young Aadar pulled off a surprise against Kyrstanborlag Rami, underlining the depth of emerging talent in the sport.

If badminton gave the crowd plenty to cheer, table tennis matched it with a vibrant showcase of both youthful promise and veteran consistency. In the Under-13 Girls’ Singles, Idhika Borkatati captured the title with a win over Aakanshya Rai Barua, while Prekhyaneev Gogoi emerged champion in the Under-13 Boys’ Singles, outplaying Eshaan Choudhury.

The Under-15 events saw Akshita Roy and Abhishek Saikia take home the girls’ and boys’ singles titles respectively, each displaying impressive skill and temperament.

Experience too had its moment. The Veteran Doubles crown went to Santanu Ghosh and Gilbert Sohtun, who overcame the challenge of Bijit Chakraborty and Sandeep Bhuyan. In the Men’s Doubles, Suranjit Dey and Aadarsh Chettri proved unstoppable, while in the women’s section, Reshmi Chelleng and Devika Barman registered strong podium finishes. Special honours also went to emerging players, with Shriya Thapa named Best Player (U-13 Girls) and her male counterpart receiving similar recognition in the boys’ division.

The table tennis tournament was conducted smoothly under Chief Referee Joyottom Choudhury, supported by a dedicated umpiring panel, ensuring fairness and professionalism across all fixtures.

With thrilling rallies, packed stands, and the rise of new names alongside seasoned campaigners, both the badminton and table tennis tournaments reinforced Shillong’s growing reputation as a hub for racquet sports.

More importantly, they provided a stage for the next generation of shuttlers and paddlers to test themselves, inspire their peers, and keep the city’s sporting spirit alive.