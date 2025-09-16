Tuesday, September 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Dalit man tied to tree, assaulted

By: Agencies

Date:

DEORIA, (UP) Sep 15: Police have arrested six people for allegedly tying a Dalit man to a tree and assaulting him in the Mayil area here, an official said on Monday.
The action was taken after a purported video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, surfaced online, Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said.
Rahul, 24, a resident of Mayil village, was beaten up by Masoom Raza, Mahfooz Alam, Khushboo Nisha, Hanifa, Rukhsana and Akhtar, near Madhopur village, reportedly due to personal rivalry.
All six have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sent to jail. (PTI)

2025 Waqf law: SC stalls key provisions but refuses to stay entire law
