From golden highs to medal-less lows: India’s split fortunes at World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Sep 14: India’s campaign at the World Boxing Championships was a tale of two extremes.

While the women scripted history, delivering the country’s best-ever overseas showing, the men endured a humbling low, returning without a single medal for the first time in 12 years.

Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg) rose to the occasion with breakthrough triumphs, showcasing grit and tactical maturity to begin a the LA Olympics cycle on a high.

The seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) and Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) added to the glory with a bronze and silver respectively as India finished third in the medals table behind heavy weights Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

However, it should be noted that apart from Jaismine’s medal, the other three podium finishes came in non-Olympic divisions, where competition was less intense.

For instance, Nupur’s draw featured only 10 boxers, while 12 pugilists competed in the 80kg category.

Lack of int’l exposure

The Championships also underlined the importance of consistent exposure. After the Paris Olympics, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chose not to send boxers to several international events, claiming those tournaments were affiliated with the old world body, IBA, and participation risked suspension from the new governing body, World Boxing.

Yet powerhouses like Uzbekistan, Turkey and Kazakhstan competed in those very tournaments, as well as the IBA World Championships in March. Many of the same boxers went on to finish on the podium in Liverpool.

By contrast, Indian male boxers featured in only two international events since Paris, while the women competed in just one.

Jaismine reaped the reward of consistent training and competition. Since her Paris exit, she has competed in two domestic tournaments and one international event.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), returning from an injury layoff, looked understandably rusty. Having won two titles, her reputation preceded her, but she was troubled once again by an Asian opponent who resorted to excessive clinching to disrupt her rhythm. Though Nikhat survived that challenge, she fell short against a familiar adversary in two-time Olympic flyweight silver medallist Buse Cakiroglu of Turkey. With the new Olympic cycle in its nascent stage, and the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled for next year, Nikhat may now face competition from Minakshi.

The new 48kg world champion, who has previously boxed in the 52kg division, could consider shifting categories, adding to the contest for spots.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) also struggled. Forced to miss the Nationals, she was required to play a domestic tournament in late June-July just to enter the camp. Heading into the Worlds with minimal training, she produced an insipid display and bowed out in the first round. She may now face competition from the likes of Pooja Rani in the 75kg category.

Men underwhelm

The underwhelming men’s campaign ended without a medal for the first time since the 2013 edition. The disappointment came on the back of the highs of 2023 in Tashkent, where India had secured three bronze medals, their best-ever haul. This year, the squad featuring a mix of youth and experience struggled to make an impact. Under performing old campaigners like former medallists Amit Panghal, Deepak Bhoria, Shiva Thapa made way for youngsters.

But only Jadumani Singh (50kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) reached the quarterfinals out of the 10-member squad. The men’s field was undeniably tougher. Several Indian boxers received first-round byes but ironically, a few might have benefitted from playing an extra bout to settle into rhythm.

Despite the barren return, a few bright sparks emerged.

Abhinash, who has stepped out of the shadow of Shiva, showed he belongs on the international stage.

Young Hitesh Gulia, who had reached two World Cup finals earlier this year, struggled with inexperience but remains a talent with promise.

Sachin Siwach, Jadumani and Pawan Bartwal also displayed glimpses of potential, even if they lacked the finishing touch. (PTI)