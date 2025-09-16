Tuesday, September 16, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya reshuffle: Sangma cabinet set to get 8 new faces today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, Sep 16: The long-awaited reshuffle in the Conrad K. Sangma-led Meghalaya cabinet will take place on Tuesday, with the swearing-in of new ministers scheduled at Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m.

As many as eight sitting ministers are set to be dropped, and new faces are being inducted. Chief Minister Sangma met Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar on Monday evening and submitted the list of legislators who would be inducted.

From the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), four ministers — Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon — are being dropped. Their replacements are Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Resubelpara MLA and former Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Passah, and Dalu MLA Brening A. Sangma.

In the United Democratic Party (UDP), senior leaders Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla will step down. They will be replaced by party president and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh, and Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui.

From the BJP, Alexander L. Hek will make way for South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai, while the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) Minister Shakliar Warjri will be replaced by Mawshynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar.

The reshuffle has triggered intense political buzz, with many insiders admitting surprise at the names being dropped. Observers noted that the NPP’s strategy of accommodating every ally to build a strong Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) may have backfired, as the chief minister now faces pressure to balance party interests, district representation, and seniority

. The move will also alter demographic representation in the cabinet. With Ampareen Lyngdoh’s exit, the new Council of Ministers will have no women members. Kyrmen Shylla’s removal will leave East Jaintia Hills without representation, as the UDP’s berth has gone to Lahkmen Rymbui from West Jaintia Hills.

Following the reshuffle, there will be three ministers in the Conrad Sangma-led cabinet — Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, his brother-in-law Wailadmiki Shylla, and relative Sosthenes Sohtun — all from the same clan. Party insiders said that first-time MLA Santa Mary Shylla could have been considered to ensure both women’s representation and East Jaintia Hills’ inclusion, but the leadership opted otherwise.

IANS

Previous article
Govt initiatives help oil companies thrive in unfavorable global environment: Report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Govt initiatives help oil companies thrive in unfavorable global environment: Report

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Indian government's decisive initiatives have helped oil marketing companies (OMCs) thrive in a...
NATIONAL

Disruption of Srinagar-Jammu highway hits life in Kashmir, fruit growers fear huge losses

Srinagar, Sep 16: The continued disruption of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has adversely affected the availability of essential...
NATIONAL

Working women in rural Bengal earn better than urban counterparts: Report

Kolkata, Sep 16: The average daily income of working women in rural areas of West Bengal is higher...
NATIONAL

Nagaland University’s new research to aid advancement of quantum tech for devices, algorithms

New Delhi, Sep 16: Making significant strides in the field of quantum technology, researchers from Nagaland University have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt initiatives help oil companies thrive in unfavorable global environment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 16: The Indian government's decisive initiatives...

Disruption of Srinagar-Jammu highway hits life in Kashmir, fruit growers fear huge losses

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Sep 16: The continued disruption of the Jammu-Srinagar...

Working women in rural Bengal earn better than urban counterparts: Report

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16: The average daily income of working...
Load more

Popular news

Govt initiatives help oil companies thrive in unfavorable global environment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 16: The Indian government's decisive initiatives...

Disruption of Srinagar-Jammu highway hits life in Kashmir, fruit growers fear huge losses

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Sep 16: The continued disruption of the Jammu-Srinagar...

Working women in rural Bengal earn better than urban counterparts: Report

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 16: The average daily income of working...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge