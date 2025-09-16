Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Nitish Kumar announces interest-free loans under student credit card scheme

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, Sep 16: In the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major relief for students seeking higher education. From now on, loans taken under the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme (BSCCS) will be completely interest-free for all applicants.

Students can avail up to Rs 4 lakh education loan under the scheme. Earlier, general applicants paid 4 per cent interest, and women, divyang, and transgender applicants paid 1 per cent interest under this scheme. Now, under the new system, there is a zero interest rate for all categories of students. As per the announcement by the Chief Minister, for loans up to Rs 2 lakh the repayment period has been extended from 5 years (60 EMIs) to 7 years (84 EMIs). For loans above Rs 2 lakh, the repayment period is extended from 7 years (84 EMIs) to 10 years (120 EMIs).

CM Nitish Kumar shared the update on social media, writing: “Under the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, students who pass Class 12 and want to pursue higher education are provided loans of up to Rs 4 lakh. I am very happy to inform you that this amount will now be interest-free for all applicants. This decision will ensure that no student in Bihar is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.”

“Our aim is that the maximum number of students in the state should get higher education. These facilities given in the education loan provided for higher education will boost the morale of the students, and they will be able to pursue education with more enthusiasm and dedication. This will help them shape not only their own future but also the future of the state and the country,” he said.

The Student Credit Card Scheme, launched on 2 October 2016 under Nitish Kumar’s flagship ‘Saat Nishchay Yojana’, was designed to support economically weaker students. With this latest reform, the government hopes to significantly raise Bihar’s higher education enrolment rate and empower its youth.

IANS

Previous article
After 2-day tour of three NE states, PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on Sep 22
Next article
Education at its worst: Dalmangre Non Govt LP School runs with 1 teacher since 11 years, single room for 110 students
NATIONAL

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, Sep 15: Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita interacted with the Indian community...
MEGHALAYA

Education at its worst: Dalmangre Non Govt LP School runs with 1 teacher since 11 years, single room for 110 students

Biplab Kr Dey Dalmangre (North Garo Hills), Sep 16: You probably think dilapidated school buildings, with missing roofs, windows...
NATIONAL

After 2-day tour of three NE states, PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on Sep 22

Itanagar/Agartala, Sep 16: After a two-day visit to Manipur, Mizoram and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now...
NATIONAL

Milk gets cheaper by Rs 2/litre as Mother Dairy cuts prices after GST reforms 

New Delhi, Sep 16: In good news for consumers, milk has become cheaper by Rs 2/litre as Mother...

