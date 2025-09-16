Tuesday, September 16, 2025
RGU holds AICTE-VAANI national conference in Assamese language

Guwahati, Sept 16 : The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) successfully
hosted a two-day national conference under the AICTE-VAANI scheme from 15th to 16th
September, with the theme “Resilient Futures: Indian Knowledge Systems for Energy,
Sustainability, and Climate Action.”

Significantly, the entire conference was conducted in the Assamese language.
The event was inaugurated yesterday with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a welcome
address. Chief Guest Dr. Hirak Ranjan Das, Innovation Manager, AICTE (NER), extended his
best wishes to the coordinator and organizing committee, while highlighting the relevance of indigenous wisdom in shaping pathways for sustainable futures, according to a Press release.

Speaking in this context, Dr Saswati Bordoloi, Coordinator of the AICTE VAANI Conference
said, “I firmly believe that the essence of AICTE VAANI lies in rediscovering the power of our Indian Knowledge Systems and giving voice to our diverse languages. Through this platform, we are not only celebrating heritage but also shaping pathways for sustainability, innovation, and global recognition.”

The conference brought together eminent resource persons, including Dr. Lutfa Hanum Salima Begam (Cotton University), Dr. Abhinandan Saikia (TISS, Guwahati), Kamaljit Medhi (Indian Oil Corporation Limited), Dr. Nirmali Gogoi (Tezpur Central University), Dr. Manjil Hazarika (Cotton University), Dr. Bhaskar Kumar Kakati (IIT Jodhpur), agri-entrepreneur Samir Bordoloi, and Retd. Indian Forest Service officer Abhijit Rabha. Scholars, professionals, and practitioners engaged in insightful sessions and paper presentations over the two days.

On Day 1, discussions centered on themes such as Indian Knowledge Systems for Energy,
Nature, and Sustainability; Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Modern Science; Indigenous Pathways to Climate Resilience; and Sustainable Architecture and Economy. Alongside, scholars presented research papers that explored the intersections of traditional wisdom and modern challenges.
The second day of the conference opened with a plenary session titled “Resilient Futures: A
Reflection.” Sessions on 16th September focused on Indian Knowledge Systems and Science: Prospects for a Sustainable Future; Energy, Sustainability, and Cultural Applications of IKS; Green Entrepreneurship and Indigenous Innovations in Energy Transition; and the Integration of Traditional Knowledge with Modern Science for Policy and Development.

