Sports nippets

New FIH Pro League season to start on Dec 9 in Argentina and Ireland

Lausanne, Sep 15: The 2025-26 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League will get underway on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland, with a record 144 matches lined up across 10 host nations. The seventh edition of the “League of the Best” will feature two newcomers – Ireland women and Pakistan men – promoted from the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024-25. The winners of both the men’s and women’s leagues will directly qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The season will get underway with Germany taking on Belgium men in Ireland, while action will continue in Argentina later in the day with men’s champions Netherlands facing League debutants Pakistan. Belgium, England and Germany men, along with Belgium, England and Ireland women will play the first block of matches in Ireland. In Argentina, the Leones and Leonas will face Netherlands and Pakistan men, as well as Germany and Netherlands women, respectively. The league will conclude on June 28 with thrilling clashes across three countries — Belgium, Germany and England. (PTI)

Indian teen swims US’ Catalina Channel, eyes ‘Oceans Seven’ next

Mumbai, Sep 15: Divya Mahajan, a 15-year Nashik girl, has completed a swim across the Catalina Channel in the US over the weekend, her family said on Monday. Mahajan covered the 34-km distance from Catalina Channel to mainland Los Angeles in 15 hours and 23 minutes, her uncle Mahendra Mahajan said. Divya began from the island in the Pacific Ocean at 2300 hrs local time on Saturday, and braved cold warrants and challenging currents to come ashore, Mahajan said. Mahajan, who holds a slew of records for endurance sports and mountaineering activities, said Divya began swimming while in Nashik. She is now pursuing the sport while studying in the UK, he added. As per the regulations set by the Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, a solo swimmer like Divya has to have a guide kayak or a boat to help with navigation and nutrition, Mahajan said. After the successful swim in the US, Divya will be undertaking a project to swim the ‘Oceans Seven’ challenge. (PTI)

Spain rallies to reach the Davis Cup Final 8; United States eliminated

Marbella (Spain), Sep 15: Spain rallied from 2-0 down against Denmark to win 3-2 and qualify for the Davis Cup Final 8, but there was to be no such comeback for Australia as it lost 3-2 to Belgium. Czechia overcame Taylor Fritz and the United States on Saturday by fighting back from a match down to win 3-2 in Florida. Spain, without top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, had lost the opening two rubbers and also found itself a set down in the doubles before Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez beat August Holmgren and Johannes Ingildsen 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to keep the hosts alive in Marbella. Martinez also faced match point – which would have sent Denmark through – in the first reverse singles match before seeing out a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over Holger Rune. Pablo Carreño Busta then beat Elmer Møller 6-2, 6-3 to steer Spain home from 2-0 down for the first time in its history. Also Saturday, Argentina, Austria and France joined Germany in securing their place in the Finals in Bologna. Two-time defending champion Italy qualifies for the final round in November as host. (AP)

J&K’s Hans Raj, Ladakh’s Stanzin Chondol win Ladakh marathon titles

Leh, Sep 15: Jammu and Kashmir’s Hans Raj and Ladakh’s Stanzin Chondol won the men’s and women’s full marathon titles respectively as the Ladakh Marathon’s 12th edition concluded with thrilling performances. Hans Raj crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 47 minutes 41 seconds, while Stanzin Chondol stormed to victory in the women’s field with a time of 3:13:00 – a run that also placed her sixth overall among men and women on Sunday. In the half marathon, Tsetan Namgail took top honours in the men’s race with a time of 1:13:10, while Stanzin Dolkar led the women’s field, finishing in 1:30:14. In the 11.2 km category, Skarma Idong Lanzes clinched the women’s open title with a time of 47 minutes and 30 seconds, while Sonam Stanzin took top honours in the men’s section, crossing the line in 42 minutes and 39 seconds. In the veterans’ categories, Tsewang Dorjay topped the men’s field while Sarah Hanan-Bajwa claimed the women’s crown in the 11.2K Run. The veterans half marathon titles went to Arvind Basaiawmoit in the men’s section and Shilpa Phadke in the women’s section. (PTI)