CM’s intervention sought on teachers’ report card error

TURA: Online D.EL.Ed teacher trainees from Zekabari exam centre who were marked absent for the Community and Elementary Education Subject in their mark sheets for the said examination held earlier have met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the error.

The teachers met the Chief Minister at Tura where they handed over to him a memorandum with the exam day’s attendance enclosed. The examination for the subject-Community and Elementary Education was conducted on December 21 last year.

“We apprised the Chief Minister on the matter and he has assured to take measures for immediate rectification of the error,” said Bablu Daring Sangma, one of the teachers.

Besides, a delegation comprising of the affected teachers also met Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma at her residence in Tura where they handed over a copy of the same memorandum and urged her to take up the matter with the MHRD Minister.

It may be mentioned that the matter was taken up with D.EL.Ed authorities several times in the past by the affected teachers. However, each time they were informed that the error has been committed by NIOS and a rectification would be made within one month.“It has been 8 months now but there has been no rectification done by NIOS till date. Candidates belonging to other centres have already received their results without any mistake. We hope that our results will be rectified soon now that we have met the Chuief Minister and the Tura MP,” another teacher, B Ch Marak said.