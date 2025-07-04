OP Jindal Global University signs MoUs with colleges at University of Cambridge for Law & Fintech programmes

Cambridge (UK), July 4: To deepen international academic partnerships with world-renowned educational institutions, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed formal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Lucy Cavendish College and Murray Edwards College, two leading colleges at the University of Cambridge.

The University of Cambridge has long been a beacon of global education, and both Lucy Cavendish and Murray Edwards Colleges carry forward that legacy with a distinct emphasis on empowering underrepresented communities and reimagining inclusive learning. These values closely align with JGU’s mission to foster international engagement and create transformative opportunities for its students and faculty.

These MoUs, signed during a high-level academic delegation visit by JGU to the University of Cambridge, mark a significant step forward in advancing global higher education cooperation. The agreements focus on promoting educational innovation, access, diversity, and inclusive excellence — shared values that form the foundation of this collaboration. As part of the first phase of collaboration, JGU will launch two Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes (STSAPs): ‘Commercial Laws and Corporate Governance’ (to be hosted at Lucy Cavendish College); and ‘The Era of FinTech: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Inclusion’ (to be hosted at Murray Edwards College).

This partnership gains profound depth as nearly 100 JGU students will engage in immersive learning experiences at the University of Cambridge — exploring Commercial Laws and Corporate Governance at Lucy Cavendish College and The Era of FinTech: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Inclusion at Murray Edwards College. Studying under some of the world’s most outstanding scholars, our students will gain transformative insights, sharpen critical thinking, and experience the very best of global education in a truly inspiring academic environment.

These programmes aim to foster interdisciplinary learning, promote academic and cultural exchange, and strengthen cooperation in areas of global relevance — particularly law, business, finance, and technology.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, reflected on the occasion: “This is a moment of profound significance for higher education in India and for our vision of international collaboration. Partnering with two of Cambridge’s most forward-looking colleges — Lucy Cavendish and Murray Edwards — underscores JGU’s deep commitment to global academic engagement and inclusive excellence. These MoUs are far more than ceremonial; they represent a shared mission to shape the future of education by empowering the next generation of scholars and professionals. At a time when the world needs more understanding across borders, these partnerships will foster global citizenship, advance educational innovation, and create meaningful intercultural dialogue. I believe this collaboration will set new benchmarks for how universities from the Global South and the Global North can come together to build a better, more just, and more educated world.”

Professor Dame Madeleine Atkins, President of Lucy Cavendish College, expressed her enthusiasm and said: “We are delighted to offer facilities for this study programme from O.P. Jindal Global University. The collaboration embodies our commitment to fostering global connections and providing transformative educational experiences.”

Emma Hilditch, Business Development Manager, Murray Edwards College, noted: “At Murray Edwards College, we are delighted to be welcoming O.P. Jindal Global University, who will be holding their short-term study abroad programme ‘The Era of FinTech: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Inclusion’ here. We will be providing facilities and are pleased to be welcoming students from one of India’s most distinguished universities. We look forward to establishing a strong relationship, where we hope to welcome students from the University for many years to come”.

These new partnerships with Lucy Cavendish and Murray Edwards Colleges further enhance JGU’s rapidly expanding global network and reinforce its position as a hub of international learning and research collaboration. This landmark initiative sets the stage for future India-UK academic collaborations and reinforces the role of universities as drivers of societal transformation and engines of intercultural dialogue.

It is a clear signal that truly global education is not a distant aspiration but an unfolding reality — one that JGU is proud to help lead. Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance at JGU, commented: “This partnership affirms JGU’s vision to make global education accessible and equitable. Cambridge offers an unparalleled learning environment, and our collaboration will equip students with transformative exposure, academic excellence, and intercultural insight. We are proud to build bridges of opportunity through this alliance.” Professor Karan Latayan, Controller of Examinations at JGU, added: “These partnerships highlight the future of cross-border learning.

They will expose JGU students to the world’s finest academic traditions while fostering rigour, innovation, and intellectual exchange. It’s an exciting leap forward in global academic mobility and student enrichment.” Professor Aakriti Tripathi, Associate Professor at Jindal Global Law School, shared: “This initiative opens new frontiers for legal education. Engaging with global leaders on corporate law and digital finance will deepen our students’ understanding of emerging global challenges and prepare them to become legal professionals of the future.” Professor (Dr) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice Dean & Director, Office of International Relations & Global Initiatives at JGU, said: “This collaboration reflects JGU’s strategic global vision.

The study abroad programmes at Cambridge Colleges will offer our students unparalleled academic and cultural immersion, furthering their international exposure, leadership capabilities, and career prospects. It is a proud milestone for our global engagement agenda.” JGU has been ranked as India’s Number 1 Private University for three consecutive years by the QS World University Rankings 2023. It is also ranked among the Top 150 Young Universities Globally in the QS Young University Rankings, and features in the Top 500 Universities Worldwide in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022.

Notably, the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) at JGU has been ranked the Number 1 Law School in India for more than five years in a row, and was recently ranked 78th in the world in the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law).

