Meghalaya govt to withdraw rebate on petroleum fuels

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Thursday decided to withdraw the rebate of 2 rupees and 50 paise per litre on tax payable of petrol and diesel.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Home Minister, James Sangma said that the Central Government last year had announced that from October 5, 2018, there will be a deduction in the rate of excise duty on petrol and diesel by 2 rupees and 50 paise and had requested all the State Government to do the same to further bring down the retail price of petrol and diesel.

He said that the net loss of revenue to the Government till March 31, 2019 was Rs 61 crore and 60 lakhs including Rs 47 crores 55 lakh lost in case of diesel and Rs 14 crore 5 lakh lost in case of petrol.

“ With the withdrawal of the rebate, we can arrest the net loss of revenue to the Government, “ James Sangma said.