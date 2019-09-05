Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya govt to withdraw rebate on petroleum fuels

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Thursday decided   to withdraw the rebate of  2  rupees and 50 paise per litre on tax payable  of petrol and  diesel.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday,  Home Minister, James Sangma said that the Central Government last year had announced that   from October 5, 2018, there will be a deduction in the rate of excise duty on petrol and diesel by 2  rupees and 50 paise and had requested all the State Government to do the same to further bring down the retail price of petrol and diesel.

He said that the net loss of revenue to the Government till March  31,  2019  was Rs  61 crore and   60  lakhs  including  Rs 47 crores 55 lakh  lost in case of diesel and  Rs 14 crore 5 lakh lost  in case of  petrol.

“ With the withdrawal of the rebate, we can  arrest the net loss of revenue to the Government, “ James Sangma said.

Comments

