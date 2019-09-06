4th ODI: S Africa A beat India A by 4 runs

Thiruvananthapuram: Shikhar Dhawan’s 52 off 43 balls went in vain as India A suffered four-run defeat to South Africa A in a rain-curtailed unofficial fourth ODI here at Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

On Wednesday, chasing a target of 193 runs for victory, India A were in a dominant position before the stop of the play.

They scored 56 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.4 overs as Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra were at the crease with 34 and 6 runs respectively. The match, which was extended to a reserve day, resumed on Thursday afternoon after another delay due to rain and wet outfield with India A requiring 137 more runs in 17.2 overs by V Jayadevan method (VJD) method to beat South Africa A. Dhawan and Prashant Chopra (26) started comfortably and looked in great touch. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his half-century in style but lost his wicket shortly after that.

After Dhawan’s fall at 110 in the 15th over, Shreyas Iyer and Dube stitched a solid partnership . India A lead the five-match ODI series 3-1 and the final unofficial ODI will be played here on Friday. (UNI)