Saturday, July 12, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Questions raised over campus security

By: Agencies

Kolkata, July 12: Serious concerns have emerged over the security arrangements at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C), after a woman was allegedly raped inside the boys’ hostel on the campus’s southern Kolkata premises on Friday night.

Initial reports claimed that the victim was a student of IIM-C. However, police later clarified that she was not a student of the institute, but she was known to the accused, a second-year student of IIM-C, through social media.

Now the question is arising how an outsider got access to the institute and entered the campus during the early hours and how the security guards allowed her inside without getting her name registered in the visitor’s logbook.

Eyebrows are raised over how, after entering the campus, she was allowed to enter the boys’ hostel, where girls’ entry is prohibited. As per the complaints registered by her at the Haridevpur Police station, she wanted to sign the visitors’ logbook, but the accused did not allow her to do that.

This has led to further scrutiny of the role of the security staff, whether the accused enjoyed undue influence in the hostel, which allowed him to bypass the standard practice. The police had not yet officially declared the identity of the accused, which would be known only after he was presented before the court.

However, information has emerged that the accused hails from Bengaluru. He was enrolled in the postgraduate degree in management (PGDM) course at IIM-C in 2023 after clearing the Common Admission Test (CAT). Meanwhile, the cops have already started a thorough investigation into the matter.

The staff of the IIIM-C campus, especially the security personnel, are being questioned. The footage of the CCTV cameras within the campus is also being examined.

IANS

16th Rozgar Mela: Nationwide joy as PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters
Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics
