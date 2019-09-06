Anaemia screening conducted at Ampati as part of Poshan Maah

TURA: A district-level Anaemia Screening-cum-Awareness Programme was conducted as part of Poshan Maah at Ampati Government Higher Secondary School premises in South West Garo Hills on Friday.

The screening programme was organized by Betasing & Zikzak ICDS Projects in collaboration with Health and Education departments and attended by BDO, Betasing, W.R.G.Momin, District Social Welfare Officer, L.J. Sangma, SDMO & District Immunization Officer, Ampati Dr. C.R. Sangma, ICDS officials, Anganwadi workers and hundreds of school children and women.

During the day-long programme, Dr. C.R. Sangma gave an awareness talk on prevention of anaemia in children, adolescent girls and pregnant mothers as well as awareness against drug abuse, while counselling on adolescent health, sexual harassment and prevention of early pregnancy was given by Protection & Counselling Officer (ICPS) Ampati.

Earlier, BDO, Betasing, W.R.G.Momin delivered the inaugural address with words of motivation to the participants.

Over a hundred school children including women and adolescent girls were screened for Anaemia during the programme.

Meanwhile, a village-level training programme on kitchen garden, organic farming and mushroom cultivation was also conducted by the officials of Horticulture department as part of Poshan Maah at Malchapara village under Betasing C&RD block on Friday.

Iron (WIFA) tablets are also being administered to children for prevention of anaemia in all the schools across the district since the launch of Poshan Maah this week.