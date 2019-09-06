Conrad introduces Bill to amend Meghalaya Marriage Act

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma introduced a bill to amend the

Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012 at the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will have a new clause (j).

The amended bill has the insertion of new clause (j) in Section 2 where the term “Official purposes” is defined. Official purposes in relation to the said Act shall mean a contract of Marriage entered between the parties for addressing issues pertaining to pension, succession, and maintenance of spouse.

It may be mentioned that Maitshaphrang Movement convener, Michael Syiem recently said that the term, “official purposes” has not been defined in the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012.

The Governor of Meghalaya has appointed the October 5, 2015 as the date on which the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act comes into effect.

One of the provisions of the Act is to make it mandatory for married man and married woman to compulsorily furnish a marriage certificate for all official purposes. The notification of the Governor said that all government departments are mandated to ensure that individuals are made to submit the marriage certificate for any official purposes.