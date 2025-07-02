Wednesday, July 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Students’ body files PIL in HC against Assam govt’s ‘pushback’ policy

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, July 2: The All BTC Minority Students Association has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Gauhati High Court against the Assam government’s policy to “push back” alleged illegal immigrants across the country’s border.

The students’ association has urged the High Court to declare the ‘pushback policy’ unconstitutional as they claim it violates Articles 14, 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

The petition challenges the introduction of the “pushback” policy in Assam wherein individuals are allegedly picked up on the basis of suspicion and are claimed to be pushed back across the border without “following the due process of law.”

The PIL claims that the policy has been adopted by the state government in an arbitrary manner, flouting the due process of law.

“Deportation without notice, adjudication or opportunity to appeal constitutes a grave violation of constitutional due process. It is unfortunate that despite having a number of legislations regarding deportation, the state of Assam has undertaken an arbitrary policy of ‘push back’, which is bereft of the principles of natural justice,” the PIL stated.

During a recent hearing, a division bench of Gauhati High Court was recently informed by the counsel appearing for the petitioner that he had received details of persons who were picked up and subjected to the push-back policy adopted by the state government.

It was further submitted that these persons were earlier on Indian soil, but, after being picked up, their whereabouts were not known. The counsel submitted that he would file an additional affidavit furnishing the details of the persons.

The petition also claims that the policy deprives individuals from contesting their deportation and taking legal recourse by approaching the foreigner’s tribunal.

On the other hand, Advocate General D. Saikia raised an issue of maintainability of the PIL. Subsequently, as sought for and agreed to by the counsel for the parties, the case was listed on July 22, 2025.

 

Previous article
Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects
Next article
With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday praised...
NATIONAL

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union road transport and highways minister...
News Alert

Assam Cong demands CBI probe into ‘anomalies’ in dairy project

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities...
NATIONAL

Northeast has become India’s engine towards Viksit Bharat: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, July 2: India's 36 states and Union Territories are like a train and the northeastern region,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of...

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Assam Cong demands CBI probe into ‘anomalies’ in dairy project

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on...
Load more

Popular news

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of...

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Assam Cong demands CBI probe into ‘anomalies’ in dairy project

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge