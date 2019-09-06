News Capsule

Bonsai show

The Shillong Bonsai Society will hold the annual Bonsai Show on September 25 and 26 at All Saints Cathedral Hall. For details, the participants can contact secretary, Vishu Singhania at 9436101194.

Programme

Shillong Assamese Ladies Welfare Club will organise a two-day programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna (L) Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 by lighting of lamp at his statue at Assam Club, Laban at 6pm. A musical evening ‘Bhupen Hazarikar Geetor Gadhuli ‘ will be held on September 15 at 4pm at Assam Club, Laban.

New committee

NGOs Government Aided Coordination Committee which consists of 13 NGOs has been formed. It elected Polanding Sohphoh as president and Donaldbert Kharwanniang as secretary. The NGOs are requested to get information regarding crèche programme and to contact the president, 94363 63922, or secretary 8787393150.