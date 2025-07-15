Tuesday, July 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport upgrade likely by 2027

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 14: The proposed expansion and upgrading of the Shillong Airport to facilitate the landing of bigger aircraft is likely to be completed by mid-2027.
The work for the expansion of the runway is expected to begin shortly, with the Airports Authority of India declaring New Delhi-based Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd as the lowest bidder (L1) for the expansion of the runway, terminal building, and apron development of the airport.
Sources said that an official declaration for the L1 contractor is yet to be made due to certain formalities, following which the work order will be issued.
The runway is proposed to be expanded by another 571 meters, and the apron and bays will be strengthened to facilitate the landing of A320 and other larger aircraft.
It was learned that the existing terminal building, which measures about 5,000 sq. meters, will be expanded to 10,500 sq. meters.
The AAI and the state government are waiting for environmental clearance for the work to begin, and the process is likely to take three months.
“Once the work order is issued, it will take 18 months for the entire expansion to be completed,” a civil aviation official said.
After the upgrade, the Shillong Airport will be able to cater to some 1,600 passengers daily, more than five times the current figure of 300.
The AAI requires 22 acres of land for expansion and development of the airport, out of which the Defence Department is prepared to provide 10.3 acres on a leave-and-licence basis.
The state government has not yet handed over the additional land to the AAI for the expansion.
On April 30, the High Court of Meghalaya directed the state government to obtain Cabinet approval for the acquisition of 11.7 acres of land for the expansion of the airport at Umroi within three weeks.
Only ATR72 flights currently operate from the Shillong Airport. The upgrade will enable people of Shillong to fly to major cities across the country without travelling to Guwahati’s LGBI Airport.

Previous article
Ward’s Lake turns pristine after ban on plastic packages
Next article
Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups
