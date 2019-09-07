Ex-Pak spinner Qadir dies of cardiac arrest

Karachi/New Delhi: Pakistan’s master leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died in Lahore on Friday after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest, his family confirmed.

Qadir was 63 years old and is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter who is married to current Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal, Umar’s elder brother, confirmed the tragic news about Qadir’s death. It is learnt that the veteran suffered a cardiac arrest when he was at home and was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital. Qadir, who played in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs had a total 368 wickets in his international career, would have celebrated his 64th birthday on 15th September.

“It is a great loss to Pakistan cricket because it was Qadir bhai’s leg-spin magic and artistry that inspired a generation of young leg-spin bowlers in Pakistan and around the cricket world,” former Pakistan leg-break bowler Danish Kaneria said. In fact another spin great Mushtaq Ahmed only came into prominence imitating Qadir’s action.

For Indian fans, Qadir will forever be etched in memories for his unique angular bowling action. It started in a get-set-go mode where he would licking his lips and using the saliva and the heavy hip pivot was unique in its style. For all those growing up in the 80’s, every mohalla cricket, whether the bylanes of Karachi or colonies in Delhi had their own “Abdul Qadir prototype”. But the fondest memories would certainly be related to 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar attacking him with great gusto during an exhibition match. (PTI)