Govt constitutes Shillong Medical College Council

SHILLONG, July 3: Ahead of the scheduled launch of operation of the Shillong Medical College and Hospital later this year, the state government has constituted the Shillong Medical College Council.

According to a notification, the Council will be headed by the Dean of the college and there will be 14 other members.

It will formulate academic policies, curriculum implementation, and assessment strategies in line with National Medical Council (NMC) regulations, monitor the quality of teaching, clinical training, and research activities, recommend faculty development initiatives and teaching-learning improvements, review departmental reports and coordinate inter-departmental collaboration and provide input on infrastructure development, staffing, and academic support needs.

The Council will also ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements from the NMC.

The government has also notified the formation of a ‘Fees Committee’ under the Health and Family Welfare Department to fix and regulate fees chargeable from students admitted to medical and nursing courses in government institutions.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner and Secretary Joram Beda, the Committee will scrutinise and approve proposed fee structures, ensuring they are justified and free from profiteering or capitation.

The Committee will be chaired by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Health Department. Other members include the Director of Health Services (Medical Education & Research) who will act as Member Secretary, representatives from the Meghalaya Medical Council, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Law Department, Finance Department, along with a chartered accountant of repute nominated by the chairperson.

The Committee is empowered to demand proposed fee structures from institutions along with necessary documentation by December 31 of the preceding academic year. It will then assess the proposals and determine the appropriate fees to be charged. Once decided, the fee structure will be binding for a period of three years and will apply to all students admitted in that academic year, remaining fixed throughout the duration of their course.

Meanwhile, the Shillong Medical College Anti-Ragging Committee was also constituted with the Dean of the College as chairman besides other members. The Committee will prevent and address incidents of ragging on campus and hostels, enforce anti-ragging rules, conduct awareness activities and act on complaints and recommend disciplinary action.

The Shillong Medical College Gender Harassment Committee was also constituted with Professor and Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology as the chairperson.

In addition, the Shillong Medical College Pharmacovigilance Committee was also constituted.

It will monitor and promote drug safety by collecting, assessing, and reporting adverse drug reactions (ADRs), facilitate spontaneous ADR reporting and submit to the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India, review ADR data for safety signals and recommend risk-minimisation, train staff on ADR detection/reporting and advise on formulary updates and safety alerts.

Meanwhile, the Curriculum Committee will be headed by the Dean of the College.

The Committee will develop and oversee academic policies, curriculum plans, and assessment strategies in line with NMC guidelines, including Competency Based Medical Education, Attitude Ethics and Communication, and Early Clinical Exposure modules.

The Committee will monitor teaching effectiveness, clinical training, and research integration across departments through regular reviews and feedback, recommend faculty training and pedagogical improvements in coordination with the Medical Education Unit.