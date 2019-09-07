Illegal sand mining, quarrying banned in EKH

Shillong: With the increase in mining and quarrying of sand and stone illegally despite stringent measures, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills on Friday promulgated section 144 CrPC prohibiting illegal mining and quarrying without obtaining a mining licence, quarry permit and other clearance certificates from concerned authorities, a statement issued here said.

According to the statement, the order comes into force with immediate effect.

Another reason to ban mining and quarrying is to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to safeguard the environment, the statement said.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal has also issued an order restraining mining and quarry activity or removal of sand from river beds anywhere in the country without obtaining valid mining licence, quarry permit and other clearance certificates prescribed by

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Government of India.The indiscriminate quarrying and mining activities had led to constant outflow of stone, sand and other minerals into the rivers and down from the hill slopes which ultimately lead to destruction of vegetation of the slopes, roads and national highways damaging the water sources and destroying aquatic life.

Moreover, most of the rivers have been polluted due to stone and sand mining and as such the water is no longer potable and fit for drinking purposes, the magistrate said.