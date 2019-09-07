Jeremy Renner closes down app

Plagued by trolls and impersonators, actor Jeremy Renner has decided to shut down his app that he launched two years ago so that he could connect with his fans.

In a good-bye message posted on the ‘Jeremy Renner App’, the Avengers: Endgame star said the application has “jumped the shark” as it got infested with trolls who have been impersonating him to contact others.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days.

He further said he will keep on interacting with his fans through social media. (PTI)