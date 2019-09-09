Meghalaya Assembly Speaker’s election on Sept 13

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Speaker, Timothy Shira informed that election to the vacant post of Speaker would be held on September 13 during the current Autumn Session of the House.

He said that the nomination paper would have to be submitted to the Commissioner and Secretary on September 10 between 10 am to 4 am. Scrutiny will take place on the same day and withdrawal of nomination will be on September 11 till 3:30 pm.

The voting will take place on September 13.