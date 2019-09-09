Not our doing: IAF

SHILLONG: The Defence PRO has asserted that the photograph being circulated on some social media platforms alleging the release of untreated water by Eastern Air Command into Elephant Falls is incorrect.

The PRO stated that it is a natural drain, which follows the ‘lay of land’, passes through the Air Force Station and falls into the Elephant falls. “We do not add anything to the drain, which contains only rain water,” he said.

He added that the sewage system of EAC comprises septic tank and soak pit, which are entirely separate and not connected to drain.

The PRO went on to add that the Indian Air Force is a responsible organisation and they are always very cautious and careful about environmental issues.