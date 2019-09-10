2 school children lose their lives due to reckless driving in Garo Hills

TURA: Two innocent lives of children were lost in separate accidents in Garo Hills in the last two days bringing to focus the rash driving perpetrated by some drivers who do not care about the lives of others.

A 12 year old boy coming home from his school was killed near Selbalgre, a little after Rongram, when the Mahindra Pik Up vehicle capsized and fell on him in a freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the Mahindra vehicle was reportedly speeding and the young student was in the back of the vehicle when it lost control in a sharp turning and fell on one side crushing the young boy.

The victim, Deangchaki G Momin was a student of Class 7 in Rongram Higher Secondary School. He was coming home to Sasatgre from his school when his young life was snuffed out in this tragic incident.

The driver, Sengrak G Momin of Dura Kalakgre, has since been arrested.

In a separate accident that claimed another child’s life, a 7 year old girl was hit by a speeding auto rickshaw vehicle at Sorokpara village, near Tikrikilla on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8:54 in the morning when the child, Normodha Rabha, was walking to school. The three wheeler auto coming from Chibinang towards Bogularbhita dashed against the child and she was flung out of the road. The driver fled from the scene.

The little girl who was severely injured was rushed by her family to Goalpara hospital in Assam but she could not be saved.