Border rows to be settled in two years: Home min

GUWAHATI: Union home minister and BJP national president, Amit Shah has assured that inter-state border issues in the North East would be resolved in a time-bound manner.

“The home minister has assured that all border rows and land disputes between the states of the North East would be resolved before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The Union government will take a proactive state in this regard,” NEDA convener and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a meeting between Shah and the eight chief ministers of the North East on the sidelines of the 4th Conclave of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) here on Monday.

He further said that the Union government was preparing a blueprint to tackle the menace of drug trafficking. “The central government will come down heavily against drug trafficking and the Home minister discussed about preparing a blueprint to curb the menace,” Sarma said.