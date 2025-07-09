Wednesday, July 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Keep all 18 Khasi villages in Meghalaya: Heads of Raid Nongtung urge Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 8: The traditional village heads along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Ri-Bhoi, under the banner of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Border Area (SKRSBA), have urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to ensure that all 18 Khasi villages under Raid Nongtung, Khyriem Syiemship, remain within Meghalaya.
The appeal was made through a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister via local MLA Charles Marngar on Tuesday.
The Synjuk highlighted several pressing issues affecting the border villages that they say require urgent attention from the state government.
In the memorandum, the Synjuk noted that the Village Employment Councils (VECs) in these Khasi villages have successfully implemented various MGNREGA schemes.
However, they expressed concern over delays in the release of material payments, which is hampering progress.
Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Synjuk pointed out that despite considerable expenditure under the scheme, villagers have yet to receive proper water supply. They requested the Chief Minister’s intervention to ensure the scheme fulfills its objective.
The Synjuk also identified three critical roads in the disputed border area—Mawlasnai to Jatalong, Khyndewso to Sabuda, and Thadrang to Khliehamwang—which they said are vital for local connectivity and urgently need improvement.
Highlighting the lack of electricity in these villages even after 75 years of Independence, the Synjuk appealed to the Chief Minister to provide solar lighting and batteries through the CM’s Solar Mission. They further expressed concern over the complete lack of healthcare facilities from the Meghalaya side.
Citing a proposal from the Medical Officer of Mawlasnai PHC, they requested the establishment of at least two sub-centres to cater to the basic medical needs of the population.
The Synjuk stated that addressing these issues will help ensure the residents of the border areas receive essential services and development opportunities they rightfully deserve.

