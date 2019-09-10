British Council launches prog on festival management

GUWAHATI: British Council, UK’s international arm for cultural relations, launched Festivals Academy, an intensive course on the core principles of festival management, in the Northeast.

Organised in partnership with the Assam department of cultural affairs here, the programme aims at skilling Indian festivals sector professionals and creating international opportunities.

It is a first-of-its-kind platform for festival practitioners to network, explore their festival’s creative vision, share knowledge and expertise, and discuss challenges relevant to the growing festival sector in the country.

“In the past three years, we have strengthened our programme offer in the Northeast in culture and education, made them more sustained and sustainable,” Debanjan Chakrabarti, director, East and Northeast India, British Council, said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Chakrabarti informed that 24 participants from nine states across India were here to take part in the first Festivals Academy programme. The beginner’s course is being organised here from September 9 to 12.

“A part of the Festivals for the Future programme, this initiative will connect and support the professionalisation of the burgeoning festivals sector in India and the UK. There are over 150 festivals in the UK and in India and the creative industries have grown by 18 per cent since 2017. This underlines the economic and employment opportunities in this vibrant sector,” he said.

The course involves workshops, case studies, peer-to-peer learning, mentoring, and plenary sessions for participants who will be encouraged to find new solutions and routes to sustainability and growth of festivals.

Attachments area