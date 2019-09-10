DBC Alumni holds medical camp for adopted village

TURA: Members of the Alumni Association of Tura’s Don Bosco College visited their adopted village of Matchikol, on the outskirts of Tura, to hold a medical camp for its inmates on Tuesday. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Matchakolgre UHC, National Health Mission (NHM), MMU, NOHP, NMHP, NPCB groups.

Dr Ivonne M Sangma, District Maternal Child Health Officer, West Garo Hills and an alumnus of Don Bosco College spoke and explained to the people on the health camp. She stressed on the importance of regular health check up and the commitment of the alumni of Don Bosco College Tura to undertake programme of this kind.

Principal of Don Bosco College, Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim thanked the District Maternity and Child Health Officer and all the doctors who joined hands together to make the health camp a success. He also added that Don Bosco College Alumni Association has adopted Matchikol village with the intention of doing something to uplift the villagers. He added that Don Bosco College wanted to instill on its students including the alumni to give back to the society whatever they have received from the society.

Altogether 207 people registered for the health camp and were provided health screenings as well as free distribution of medicines for the patients during the health camp.