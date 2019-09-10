Govt clears medical bills of assault victims

Scientific mining procedures to be released soon

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has sanctioned the medical bills of the two activists — Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma — who were assaulted in East Jaintia Hills on November 8 last year while probing the alleged illegal extraction and transportation of coal.

Replying to a zero hour notice moved by Congress MLA PT Sawkmie, who expressed concern over the attack on the two activists, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the medical bills of the two activists have been sanctioned.

However, the activists had earlier rued that despite its promise to initiate an independent probe into the assault case, nothing has happened.

The state police had filed charge sheet against 26 persons who were involved in the assault case, but they are out on bail.

Concerns were also raised regarding the delay on the part of the government to provide adequate compensation to the victims.

Earlier, Tynsong said the government will shortly release the procedures and steps to be followed for starting scientific, safe and environmentally sound coal mining in the state complying with all statutory acts and rules.

On the Supreme Court’s recent direction to the state government to deposit the penalty of Rs 100 crore imposed on it, Tynsong said the state government has already written to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in this regard.

The Board will submit a proposal and the government would accordingly deposit the money and the amount will be used only for the restoration of environment in the state.

Regarding the auction and transportation of already extracted coal, Tynsong said a draft plan has been prepared by the government and shared with Coal India Ltd for views and suggestions.

Informing that the state has 476 million tonnes of coal reserves, he said there is nothing to worry as the royalty will be shared between the state government and the district councils.

He also said that as per the Supreme Court ruling, coal mining can be done in the state as per the MMDR and other acts. The deputy chief minister sought more time to furnish the details of all those who were arrested while carrying out illegal coal mining and transportation.

Earlier, Sawkmie said the economy of the state has suffered following the ban on coal mining while stressing on the need to protect environment.

He also said the Supreme Court order on lifting the ban on coal mining does not say anything about the district councils and maintained that they will lose control over the land.