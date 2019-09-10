‘Himalayan states face tough climate change challenges’

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Akhilesh Gupta, the Adviser & Head of Climate Change Programme of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, on Monday stated that rising temperature in Himalayan Region was a big challenge the country was faced with because of the global phenomenon of climate change.

Delivering a lecture on “Climate change and India’s sustainable development pathway” on the occasion of 30th Foundation Day of biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak, here the senior scientist from the DST said Himalayan states of the country including those from the Northeast especially Assam and Mizoram were staring at harsh days ahead.

He said though India was one of the least contributors to global warming that is inducing climate change, it was feared to be one of the worse affected countries.

“In fact, it is a global trend vis-à-vis climate change that least contributors are the worse affected,” he said.

He also pointed out that in the event of rise in the sea level because of global warming, India would face the threat of mass migration from Bangladesh which may pose threat to the country’s internal security.

Gupta lauded the achievements and contribution of Aaranyak towards conservation of biodiversity in Assam and rest of the region and termed that the 30-long years of eventful journey of Aaranyak a classic example of how a small beginning has metamorphosed into a phenomenon by virtue of unrelenting hard work, commitment and perseverance.