MDA nominee, Metbah Lyngdoh files nomination for the election to the post of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly on Tuesday. ST photos.
MDA, Congress nominees file papers for Speaker’s election

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), Metbah Lyngdoh  and that of the Opposition Congress, Winnerson D Sangma  filed their nominations on Tuesday for the election to the post of Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Opposition Congress’ nominee Winnerson D Sangma files nomination.

Both the nominees who were accompanied by the MLAs of the MDA alliance as well as the Opposition Congress respectively, filed their nominations before the Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Andrew Simons. The election of the Meghalaya Assembly Speaker will be held on September 13 next.

