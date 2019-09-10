MDA, Congress nominees file papers for Speaker’s election

SHILLONG: The nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), Metbah Lyngdoh and that of the Opposition Congress, Winnerson D Sangma filed their nominations on Tuesday for the election to the post of Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Both the nominees who were accompanied by the MLAs of the MDA alliance as well as the Opposition Congress respectively, filed their nominations before the Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Andrew Simons. The election of the Meghalaya Assembly Speaker will be held on September 13 next.