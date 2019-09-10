Meghalaya Education minister assures to address teachers’ grievances

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the education department was examining the proposals of the deficit teachers and would address their grievances.

He was replying to a call attention motion of Congress MLA, Mayral Born Syiem during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He stated that the deficit school teachers have from time to time submitted memoranda to the department with regards to extension of Retirement Benefit Scheme, regular and monthly salary, implementation of 5th Meghalaya Pay Commission, Raising of Death-Cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), pending arrears of revised pay, exemption of graduate.

In this connection he said, “The Department is examining these proposals and shall address the grievances most appropriately in consultation with the Finance, Planning, Law and Personnel Department to understand the nature of the service and also the consequent budget implications.”

With respect to the regular and Monthly salary, he clarified that the deficit/aided schools falls under the Grant-in-aid category, therefore, certain guidelines of the Finance (Budget) Department need to be followed most appropriately.

On the other hand, the Education Minister informed that technology-based solutions for disbursement of teachers’ salaries were being developed.

The process of preparation of the salary begins at the school level, where the school prepare the Statement of expenditure and utilisation Certificate which is mandatory and on submission of the same along with the Salary Statement of the Staff. It is then submitted to the office of the District School Education Officer (DSEO) who examines the statement and consequently forwards to the Directorate for final approval.

He pointed out that on many occasions there is a delay from the school to submit these necessary documents to the authority and in addition to the delay there are errors such as advance increment without Government Sanction Order, allowances, basic pay calculation etc., which needs to be returned to the District and further on to the concerned school.

This transition of preparation of the statement has resulted in the delay which is beyond the Directorate or the DSEO’s control.

Since the documentation of appointment orders, efficiency bar, increment, etc., is calculated and recorded at the school level.

Rymbui said the State Government is aware of this disparity in maintaining a regular flow of salary to deficit teachers, however, as evident from the number of teachers under this Grant-in -aid is 7093 and budgeted to about Rs 418 crore and the errors by the school level, it may go beyond that as well.

“Nevertheless, the State Department is working on technology-based solutions for disbursement of teacher’s salaries under the Teacher Information System (TIMS) developed by the department and once it is completed it shall be tested for accuracy in collaboration with the Treasury Offices,” he said.

He said that the Department was determined and committed in taking adequate steps to ensure that in the near future, teachers should receive their salary regularly and in time, to ease their distress and devote their time in teaching and learning process.

Rymbui assured that the Education Department shall take proactive steps with the active support of the State government to safeguard the welfare of teachers in particular and the quality outcome of education in the State as a whole.

He informed that the aggrieved teachers and employees of Deficit Schools have submitted several petitions to the State Government to extend the recommendation of the Fifth Pay Commission and other matters.

He informed that consequent to the petition of the deficit teachers, the State Government has extended the revised pay scale and released the first part of the 25% arrear in December 2018.

The State Government has financially supported Deficit Secondary, Higher Secondary and Deficit pattern which includes 1911 Deficit Lower Primary Schools and 3852 teachers, 132 Deficit Upper Primary Schools and 590 teachers, 121 Deficit Secondary Schools and 2363 teachers and non-teaching staff, 17 Deficit Higher Secondary Schools and 186 teachers and non-teaching staff and 9 Deficit Pattern Secondary Schools and 102 teachers.

Altogether the salary expenses of 2190 Deficit and Deficit pattern school and 7095 teachers and nonteaching stall which amount an annual expenditure or Rs 418 Crore (Approximately) for salary is completely borne by the State Government.

Rymbui informed that a draft documents of Service Rules and Policies such as Service

Rules for Government Aided Teachers’ are under study and would be brought to the public domain for more consultation.

He spoke about extension of retired benefit schemes to teachers, the Death cum Retirement Gratuity, medical reimbursement and uniform maternity leave.

Rymbui added that there was no injustice and no discrimination towards the teachers and said it pained him to hear as such.

Moving the call attention, Syiem said that quarterly payment of salaries was a matter of concern stating that he came to know that sometimes the teachers were chased by shopkeeper to clear their dues. It is hard for those teachers to survive with their children, he said.

He informed that Deficit Schools Teaching & Non-Teaching staff were entitled to the scale of pay at par with Government teachers, with no Pension facilities but with Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) & CPF facility @ 8% of the Basic Pay per head per month contributed by the State government.