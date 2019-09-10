PeeCee shares first poster of her upcoming movie

Wiping away her fans’ Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the first look poster of the film which is sure to give you some major family goals! In the poster, the lead cast is seen at their happy best. The aesthetically-pleasing poster, which radiates happiness, laughter, and love, looks fun-filled and refreshing. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan’s back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. All in all, it teases one crazy family journey! Apart from sharing the first poster, the Quantico star also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. “In this family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM,” she wrote. The Mary Kom actor, before jetting off for TIFF, shared a romantic still from the film on her Instagram account on Sunday. In the picture, Farhan can be seen holding Priyanka in his arms. “Made with love and so much more!” she captioned the snap. The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. (ANI)