USTM observes World Physiotherapy Day

GUWAHATI: Like every year, this year too, the School of Physiotherapy, University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya celebrated World Physiotherapy Day from 6th to 8th September to raise awareness about the crucial contribution made by physiotherapy in keeping people well and independent.

USTM organized several events including a two-day physiotherapy camp, Flash Mob/Skit performance by BPT students at Central Mall, Guwahati on Awareness of Physiotherapy and a Seminar on “Chronic Pain” where Dr. Kalpajyoti Dutta, MD, Pain and Palliative Care of GNRC Hospital spoke on the theme of the seminar.

Chronic pain has nowadays become a significant global health burden. Physiotherapy has an immense role in helping people with chronic pain to take control of their condition, increase their activity and also improve their quality of life without the use of medicines. Chronic pain may be associated with a wide range of conditions including low back pain, cervical and thoracic pain, shoulder pain, headache disorders, cancer, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, stated Dr Pooja Choudhuri, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, USTM.

Besides, activities like poster presentation competition and Rangoli competition were also organized among students on the theme “Chronic Pain”. An activity board created by students, was inaugurated by the USTM Vice Chancellor, Dr. P.K. Goswami and Advisor, Dr. R.K Sharma.