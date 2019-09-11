GH groups raise NEHU students’ issues

TURA: Several organizations from Garo Hills have raised the issue of difficulties faced by Garo students in pursuing higher studies at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and urged the authorities of the university to maintain the reservation policy during new admissions as well as transparency in conducting entrance examination for students for selection into different departments.

Organizations including the GSMC, GSU CEC and the All A’chik Youth Welfare Society (AAYWS) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the NEHU Pro Vice Chancellor in Tura where they alleged that students belonging to the Garo community are facing difficulties in pursuing higher studies due to various anomalies in the university.

“It has been learned that many local youths aspiring to pursue higher studies in different departments have been denied admissions as the state’s reservation policy was not followed in the allocation of seats by the institution,” the organizations said at the same time demanding that first preference is given to students belonging to the Garo community at the time of seat allotment.

While appreciating the practice of entrance exams and personal interview for selecting students for new admissions in different departments, the organizations stated that conducting the same for fresh admissions as well has made way for manipulation and discrimination to take place during the allotment of seats. Therefore, they suggested that while the same may be continued, screening of students for allotment of seats should be done with transparency and not to deprive and discriminate the students.

Stating that many Garo students had missed out on an opportunity due to the anomalies during selection, the organizations sought the re-examination of the answer scripts as well as the personal interview results of students. The organizations also demanded the setting up of the university’s Administrative Cell in Tura to enable correction of documents and other requirements.

It may be mentioned that due to the absence of the Administrative Cell in Tura, students from Garo Hills at present are required to travel the long distance to Shillong even for minor corrections.

Earlier, the same memorandum was also submitted to the Vice Chancellor of NEHU in Shillong last week.