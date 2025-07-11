Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

We missed no targets in Pak, not even a glass pane broken in India: NSA Doval on Op Sindoor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 11: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday addressed the convocation ceremony at IIT Madras, delivering a fiery defence of ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s cross-border air assault on Pakistan in retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

Doval said the mission caused extensive damage to Pakistani military installations, specifically airbases. He said India hit 13 spots, including nine terror bases crisscrossing Pakistan and Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision and missed none of them during Operation Sindoor.

The NSA, while referring to India’s capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border, called out the international media for its reportage of the Operation, which was only about the fight against terrorism.

“You tell me one photograph, one image… These are satellite images from across the world,” Doval said, challenging critics to produce any evidence of damage inside India. “Not even a glass pane has been broken in India,” he said while taking a dig at international media coverage. “We are capable of doing that,” he added, referring to Pakistan’s key air bases like Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala, and Rawalpindi, which he said were hit during the May 10 operation. Doval hailed Operation Sindoor as a “precise” and “indigenous” military success.

“Some of our best systems were deployed — BrahMos, battlefield surveillance radars, integrated air command and control systems. We hit nine terrorist targets. We missed none,” he said, asserting that the entire operation was completed within 23 minutes. This is the first time that NSA Doval has spoken about Operation Sindoor. And, it is probably also an answer to the Opposition, especially Rahul Gandhi, who demanded answers on ‘losses’ suffered by the IAF.

With Doval portraying it as a flawless mission, he showcased the Operation as India’s growing military prowess and evolving strategic capabilities. His remarks reflect the government’s continued focus on promoting indigenous innovation, including in sensitive sectors like defence, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

IANS

Previous article
NSA Doval debunks distorted foreign reportage on ‘Operation Sindoor’
Next article
Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists laid down their arms on...
NATIONAL

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has...
NATIONAL

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn up a scheme to offer subsidies to the tune...
NATIONAL

NSA Doval debunks distorted foreign reportage on ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi, July 11: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday delivered a sharp rebuke at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

Popular news

22 Maoists, including eight females, surrender in Chhattisgarh

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, July 11: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's...

BJP looting land, forest, water: Rahul Gandhi at ‘save Constitution’ rally in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, July 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday...

Centre plans Rs 1,345 crore subsidy scheme to boost production of Rare Earth magnets

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 11: The Indian government has drawn...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge