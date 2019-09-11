Kulsi border dam project nod after DPR

SHILLONG: The state government will not give its nod to the Kulsi dam project until and unless the detailed project report (DPR) is prepared.

Replying to a question of Opposition MLA Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang during question hour about Kulsi dam, a national project of Brahmaputra Board which is to be developed on the border between Assam’s Kamrup district and West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that a meeting was held on April 21 this year between the two governments and after a joint inspection, it was decided to go ahead with the detailed project report.

Sangma also informed that a huge area of land will be submerged and people will be affected in both the states.

He, however, said that details of the area to be submerged will be known only after the DPR is made and survey is conducted while informing that the affected people will be given compensation as per the Centre’s guidelines.

To a query of the Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma if the project falls in the area of difference between Assam and Meghalaya, the chief minister said that the actual position would be known only after the DPR is made and surveys are conducted.

The MLA from Rambrai- Jyrngam, Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang, while quoting an RTI reply informed the House that altogether 35 villages will be affected following the construction of the dam including 15.55 km of land in Assam and 5.75 km in Meghalaya.

However, the chief minister said that these are rough estimates and actual position will be known only after the survey is conducted for the project.