Opp scans SC order on coal mining

SHILLONG: The Opposition on Tuesday expressed doubt about the efficacy of the order of the Supreme Court on resumption of coal.

Moving a cut motion in the Assembly, Congress legislator PT Sawkmie raised objection to the release of over Rs 30 lakh as payment for three lawyers, who appeared before NGT and Supreme Court on the coal issue.

The concern of the MLA was that the district councils have no role to play on coal mining issue after the Supreme Court reiterated the restoration of land rights of the people.

Taking part in the discussion, George Lyngdoh (Congress) said that the Supreme Court order of August 31 this year which empowered the landowners may facilitate uranium mining.

“Earlier, the KHADC had prevented uranium mining in the state since the council did not issue NOC but the order of the supreme court has pushed aside the council and the state government leaving decision to the discretion of land owners”, he said.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said the state was supposed to stand firm on securing exemption from the central mining laws but this was not materialised during the hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court.

“The Centre was willing to grant exemption to Meghalaya from the central mining laws but the stand of the Centre was not presented before the Supreme Court by the state government”, Mukul said.

Though Chief Minister Conrad Sangma started his reply, paucity of time led to the adjournment of the House and he will present the stand of the government on Friday.