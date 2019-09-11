Reckless driving claims two kids in Garo Hills

TURA: Two innocent lives of children were lost in separate accidents in Garo Hills in the last two days bringing to focus rash driving by some drivers.

A 12-year-old boy returning home from school was killed near Selbalgre, a little after Rongram, when a Mahindra Pik-Up vehicle capsized and fell on him in a freak accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the vehicle was reportedly speeding and the young student was in the back of the vehicle when it lost control on a sharp turning and fell on one side crushing the young boy.

The victim, Deangchaki G Momin, was a student of Class 7 in Rongram Higher Secondary School. He was coming home to Sasatgre from his school when the accident happened.

The driver, Sengrak G Momin of Dura Kalakgre, has since been arrested.

In a separate accident, a 7-year-old girl was hit by a speeding auto rickshaw vehicle at Sorokpara village, near Tikrikilla on Monday morning.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8:54 in the morning when the child, Normodha Rabha, was walking to school. The auto travelling from Chibinang towards Bogularbhita dashed against the child and she was flung off the road. The driver fled from the scene.

The girl, who was severely injured, was rushed by her family to Goalpara hospital in Assam but she could not be saved.