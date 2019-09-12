JE strikes 3 in WKH; alert sounded

NONGSTOIN: A medical alert has been sounded after three persons, including two minors from Mawshynrut and Rambrai in West Khasi Hills, tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Five-year-old Kendinel Nongshong from Rambrai, seven-year-old Estefana Rynniaw from Pormawthaw, Riangdo along with 19-year-old Agustine Sangriang from Riangdo were found with symptoms of JE including continuous fever.

Kendinel was admitted at Robert Hospital while Estefana and Agustine were admitted in Childrens’ Hospital and Nazareth Hospital respectively.

Blood samples of Kendinel were taken on September 2 while those of Estefana and Agustine were taken on August 31, in NEIGRIHMS; all of them tested positive for JE on September 6.

The disease is caused by the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis virus which is spread by the culex type mosquito. Pigs and wild birds serve as reservoir for the virus and symptoms include headache, vomiting, fever, confusion, weakness, pain in the abdomen, neck rigidity and seizures and occasional inflammation of the brain.

Meanwhile, Dr M Bareh, District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO), told The Shillong Times over the phone that the Health department has done an entomological investigation on Japanese Encephalitis, where entomologist from West Khasi Hills was sent to analyse the situation.

She also said the office is yet to receive the report which will be forwarded to the higher authorities.