Lafarge officials visit mining site in state

Shillong: The officials from LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Pvt Ltd visited the state recently to conduct board meetings and to visit the operation site of Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited (LUMPL) at Shella, East Khasi Hills district.

During their four-day visit, the dignitaries called on Governor Tataghata Roy, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Chief Secretary to the state government PS Thangkhiew.

During a reception held in the city recently, the Chief Minister appreciated the LafargeHolcim group for cross-border operation with Bangladesh and hoped for increased bilateral trade and economic cooperation through such infrastructure projects. The reception was also attended by senior officials of the state government among others.

Sangma also lauded the efforts of the company and said that it has always maintained good relationship with the state government. He expressed his wish to be able to further develop this partnership for the benefit of the state, the company and the communities around LUMPL’s project site.

Speaking on the occasion, Region Head Asia Pacific & Cement Excellence of LafargeHolcim, Martin Kriegner, mentioned how the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme has had a positive socio-economic impact in the lives of the communities around the mines in Shella and Nongtrai.

He particularly referred to the accomplishment of the Chief Minister’s flagship initiative ‘One Citizen One Tree’ programme of planting 6,000 saplings and assured that the company will continue to support it.

The LafargeHolcim Bangladesh leaders, along with the Lafarge Umiam Mining Limited officials, also visited the quarry site in Nongtrai-Shella. They expressed satisfaction at the mining operation as well as the wide range of community welfare activities being run there.

It may be mentioned that Lafarge Umiam Mining Limited conducts various CSR programmes in the area which include assistance to schools, scholarships to poor students, mobile clinic to ensure primary healthcare in remote households, building walkways, washing platforms among others.