Sushil Modi deletes tweet on Nitish Kumar

Patna: Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi deleted his tweet soon after posting it in which he had supported Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to lead the NDA in the 2020 Assembly polls, contrary to some party leaders demanding chief ministerial post for the BJP. Sushil Modi, considered close to Nitish Kumar, in his tweet had said “Nitish Kumar is captain of NDA in Bihar & will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting 4 & 6 & defeating rivals by innings where is the Q (question) of any change.” But soon Sushil Modi deleted this from his official account that raised eyebrows. (IANS)