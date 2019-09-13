18 pc hike in state devp budget

Centre sanctions Rs 1760 crore for 2018-19

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly that the development budget for 2019-20 is Rs 8433.94 crore which is an increase of 18 per cent over the development budget of Rs 7118 crore for 2018-19.

Replying to a pending motion moved by PT Sawkmie (Congress) regarding the overall development in the state and the need to seek more financial assistance from the Centre and earmark a budget provision for all the eleven districts of the state, Conrad said the state government had received substantial funds from the Centre for taking up several projects under centrally- sponsored schemes and Rs 1760 crore has been sanctioned during 2018-19.

Stating that Meghalaya is one of the top implementers of MGNREGS, he informed that the state was able to achieve an average of 72 person days of wage employment for all registered job holders in the state.

According to Sangma, there are many centrally-sponsored schemes where there has been substantial increase of funds released by the Centre including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and others.

Under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), during 2017-18, Rs 84.85 crore was released by the Ministry of DoNER for several infrastructural projects which are key to the socio economic development of the state.

The state government has completed 66 projects with NLCPR support of Rs 651.39 crore, the chief minister said.

At present, there are 38 ongoing NLCPR projects with a total project cost of Rs 811.82 crore and the ministry of DoNER has released Rs. 421.15 crore which includes 18 projects under Education Department at an approved cost of Rs. 123.05 crore, 8 projects under PWD (Roads) at an approved cost of Rs. 336.03 crore, 5 projects under PHE at an estimated cost of Rs. 80.40 crore and one each under Power, DCA, C& RD, Arts & Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs, and Home (Police) department at a total cost of Rs 561.51 crore.

NLCPR to be replaced

“As per directives received from the Government of India, the ongoing NLCPR projects will have to be completed by the end of March, 2020 as from 2018-19, the Government of India is replacing NLCPR with North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) which is a Central Sector Scheme with 100 percent funding from the Government of India,” Sangma informed.

He also informed that many projects have been sanctioned under NESIDS and the Ministry of DoNER has sanctioned six projects at a total cost of Rs 174.80 crore for which the Ministry has released Rs 24.23 crore.

The six projects are Greater Sohra (Cherrapunjee) Water Supply Scheme at a cost of Rs, 24.81 crore, laying of new feeder mains under Tura Phase- 1 & II Water Supply Scheme at a cost of Rs 34.74 crore, augmentation of the 132/33 kV Mawlai substation from 3×20 MVA to 3×50 MVA, along with re-engineering of the 132 kV bus bar at a cost of Rs. 49.80 crore, strengthening of Diagnostic Services: State of the Art Diagnostic Centre at Pasteur Institute, Shillong at a cost of Rs 20 crore, construction including MBT of Pynursla – Latangriwan road towards Mawlynnong at a cost of Rs. 29.97 crore and upgradation of Mawsmai-Shella from km 8/00 (Laittyra village) upto km 15/500 (Kynrem falls) at a cost of Rs. 15.48 crore.